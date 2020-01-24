Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 3,036 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,682,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,271,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at $104,664,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,259,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,518,000 after acquiring an additional 103,370 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,231,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,850,000 after acquiring an additional 256,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after acquiring an additional 175,073 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $53.28 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

