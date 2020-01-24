Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.28. 346,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.43. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $43.52.

