Successful Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,695,000 after purchasing an additional 682,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417,021 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 30.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,777,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,729,000 after purchasing an additional 420,273 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,109,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

ALB traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.90. 1,654,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,672. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $93.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

