Successful Portfolios LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Successful Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,313. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1158 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

