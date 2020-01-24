Successful Portfolios LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $107,000.

SHM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.36. 495,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,823. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.14 and a one year high of $49.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0593 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

