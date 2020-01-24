Successful Portfolios LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AbbVie by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 1,023.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in AbbVie by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,704,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,899. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

