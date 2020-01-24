Successful Portfolios LLC Buys Shares of 7,350 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 93.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,195,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,496. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

