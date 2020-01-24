Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 2.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. ValuEngine cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,838.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $214.23. 103,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,387. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $160.79 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

