Strs Ohio Sells 75,735 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75,735 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $85,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 617,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,632,000 after purchasing an additional 90,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,316,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Broadcom by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,732,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.22 and its 200 day moving average is $295.93. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,646 shares of company stock valued at $58,355,351. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

