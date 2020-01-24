Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,176,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 502,153 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $63,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after purchasing an additional 717,819 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 95.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,021,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $193,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,645 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 508.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $192,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173,660 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,301,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,992,000 after purchasing an additional 807,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 135.5% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,200,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,447 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.74. 23,933,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,588,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $60.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.97.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,534 shares of company stock worth $2,448,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

