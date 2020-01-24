Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 29,881 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $164,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,587,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.95 and a 200-day moving average of $157.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $186.44. The stock has a market cap of $162.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $102,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $52,510.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,764 shares of company stock valued at $67,994,833 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

