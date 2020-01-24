Strs Ohio Purchases 11,251 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.50% of EPAM Systems worth $58,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 30.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $727,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,336,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $2,052,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,609.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock worth $12,260,151. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $134.78 and a 1 year high of $236.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.22 and its 200-day moving average is $196.88.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.82.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

