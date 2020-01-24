Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $69,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 35.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $25.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $589.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,722. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $592.52 and a 200 day moving average of $547.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.15 and a 1 year high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.57.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,113,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,638.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $12,121,895. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

