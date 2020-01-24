Strix Group (LON:KETL) Given New GBX 205 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its price objective increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KETL has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital increased their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of KETL traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 195 ($2.57). 786,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Strix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.60 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $370.50 million and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 188.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.12.

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

