Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Strikepoint Gold Inc (CVE:SKP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2618600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.

About Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP)

StrikePoint Gold Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Yukon, British Columbia, Ontario, and Manitoba in Canada. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

