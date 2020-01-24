Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Trading Up 2.1%

Strategic Metals Ltd (CVE:SMD) shares were up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.48, approximately 56,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 65,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The stock has a market cap of $42.97 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46.

About Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD)

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

