Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 523 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.63. 81,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

