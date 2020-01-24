Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 133 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,518 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 572.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,822,000 after acquiring an additional 791,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,157.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,783,000 after acquiring an additional 642,322 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,008,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 246,272 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,454. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $112.86 and a 12 month high of $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.52.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $1.013 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

