StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 210.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 109.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STNE traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. StoneCo Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $45.62.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $169.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.41 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on STNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

