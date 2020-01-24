Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
NYSE EDI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.00. 20,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,813. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $13.39.
Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile
Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.