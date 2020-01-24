Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Shares of EDF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. 624,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $14.48.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile
