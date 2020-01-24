Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Shares of EDF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. 624,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd alerts:

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.