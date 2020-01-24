Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.56. 63,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $313.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

