Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 30.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.81. 4,304,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $327.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. ValuEngine cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.22.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

