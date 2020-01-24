Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $746,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,584,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $382,165,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,917,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,810,000 after purchasing an additional 321,281 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Enbridge by 319.7% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after buying an additional 6,343,790 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 9.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,863,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,599,000 after purchasing an additional 400,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Argus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

ENB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,486. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

