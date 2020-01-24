Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after purchasing an additional 208,144 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,002 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 18,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,240,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,371,379. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

