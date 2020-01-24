Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Buys 12,022 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,470,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 72,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 28.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 220,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $21.76. 25,955,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,284,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $21.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.36%.

In other news, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

