Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 963 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,593,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,602. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.42%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.