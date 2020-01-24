Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,667 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,546% compared to the average daily volume of 63 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EAT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. OTR Global raised Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $45.37 on Friday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,064,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,970,000 after buying an additional 417,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,853,000 after buying an additional 251,037 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Brinker International by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,152,000 after buying an additional 535,748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,065,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

