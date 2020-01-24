Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $206.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.00 and traded as high as $218.19. Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at $216.00, with a volume of 65,142 shares traded.
Several research firms recently issued reports on STCK. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 287 ($3.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 276.75 ($3.64).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $432.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 207.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 216.04.
About Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK)
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.
