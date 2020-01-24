Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $206.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.00 and traded as high as $218.19. Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at $216.00, with a volume of 65,142 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STCK. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 287 ($3.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 276.75 ($3.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $432.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 207.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 216.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a €0.06 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Stock Spirits Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. Stock Spirits Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

About Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

