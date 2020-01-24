STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $30.04. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 412,909 shares traded.

The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.04.

In other STMicroelectronics news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth about $31,556,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 28.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,683,389 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $64,901,000 after purchasing an additional 808,642 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,259 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $3,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

