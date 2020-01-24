STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT Raised to $35.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its target price raised by analysts at Cowen from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

NYSE STM opened at $30.04 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.20%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STMicroelectronics news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.