STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €27.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STM. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.44 ($30.75).

STMicroelectronics stock traded up €0.74 ($0.86) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €27.74 ($32.26). 3,913,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.63. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

