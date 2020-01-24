STM Group (LON:STM) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about STM Group (LON:STM) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. STM Group earned a coverage optimism score of -1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted STM Group’s score:

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of STM Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of STM traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 31.28 ($0.41). The company had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,593. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81. STM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 22.25 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 59.90 ($0.79).

About STM Group

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

