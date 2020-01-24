Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $55,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,937.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $58,025.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $57,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $59,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $58,325.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $56,525.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $54,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $52,775.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $53,775.00.

WORK opened at $21.22 on Friday. Slack has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

