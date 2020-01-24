Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $447,000 Stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 5.0% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 147.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 13.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 151,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GHY opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

In related news, Director Brian Reid purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $43,320.00.

About PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

