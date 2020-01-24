Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,509,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,232,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1,591.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,744 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 29.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,820,000 after purchasing an additional 341,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,286,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,982,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

