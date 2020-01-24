Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 187.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 79.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 131.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

RPG stock opened at $132.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.67. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $105.57 and a 1 year high of $133.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

