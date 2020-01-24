Stephens Raises SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $280.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stephens from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.43.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $259.08 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $183.04 and a 52-week high of $259.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $224,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,162.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.