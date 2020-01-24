Stephens Lowers F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target to $14.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stephens from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

FNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

FNB stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 100,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 516,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

