Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing oncology therapeutics that target cancer stem cells and tumor bulk. The company is developing SL-401, a biologic-drug conjugate, for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and SL-701, a synthetic peptide vaccine, for pediatric and adult high-grade gliomas. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of STML stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 52,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,508. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. Stemline Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $344.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $137,174.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

