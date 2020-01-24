Steem Reaches Market Cap of $58.43 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, RuDEX, GOPAX and Binance. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 13% against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $58.43 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,501.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.54 or 0.03752281 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00708821 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016315 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 374,965,805 coins and its circulating supply is 357,991,711 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, Bittrex, Upbit, Huobi, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, RuDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

