State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 48,525.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter.

EAT stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

