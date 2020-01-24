State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,120 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jagged Peak Energy were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,314.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 5,513.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 41.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JAG opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $150.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAG. Williams Financial Group lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Capital lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $1,015,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,010,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,575,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,000 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

