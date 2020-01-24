State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,023 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 6,195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,022,000 after buying an additional 3,268,293 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,362,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,850,000 after buying an additional 2,363,259 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,245,000 after buying an additional 880,885 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,892,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,627,000 after buying an additional 786,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,934,000 after buying an additional 451,000 shares during the last quarter.

MTDR opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.15. Matador Resources Co has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MTDR. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

