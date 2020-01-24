Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 3,314 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Stack Financial Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 4.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $37,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 33,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Walmart stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.12. 1,544,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,318,016. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $329.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

