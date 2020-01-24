Stack Financial Management Inc Increases Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 347,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 2.1% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 185,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,301,262. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

