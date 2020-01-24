SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSRM. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley upgraded SSR Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SSR Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Shares of SSRM stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,105. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 621.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,408,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,877 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $15,833,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 7,205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 825,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 756,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 415,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSR Mining (SSRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.