Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 433 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.78.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Also, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $140.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.48. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

