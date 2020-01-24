Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $47,000 Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 114.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. TD Securities upgraded shares of SAP to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $138.14 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $100.97 and a 12-month high of $140.67. The company has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

