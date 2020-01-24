Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $42,000 Position in Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Barrons 400 ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 70,726 shares in the last quarter.

BFOR opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72. Barrons 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $43.66.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

